Former LMPD Chief agrees with DOJ findings

Conrad asks questions in a deposition about the recently published DOJ investigation into LMPD
By Mark Stevens
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fallout continues following the release of the recent Department of Justice report into LMPD.

It’s impact will likely be felt for years, but is already impacating separate lawsuits.

Just this week lawyers representing the estate of a man shot and killed by LMPD asked former Chief Steve Conrad about that report.

Lawyers representing the estate of Shelby Gazaway deposed former Conrad as part of their court case.

Near the end of the interview they asked him about specifics in the recently released DOJ investigation.

Gazaway was killed by LMPD when they were responding to a fight in the Portland neighborhood Kroger.

Police said Gazaway had fired his weapon at them.

Body camera footage showed police shooting Gazaway as he walked out of the store.

Commonwealths attorney Thomas Wine declined to charge officers, saying Gazaway fired at police.

An attorney representing his estate asked former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad about the DOJ investigation.

Those questions included, did officers use excessive force, conduct search warrants based on invalid warrants, and discriminate against black people during police activities?

Conrad said he didn’t know of specific situations related to every question, but he agreed with the department’s findings.

“I don’t know that, but again its in the report, and I don’t think the Department of Justice would have included it if they did not have sufficient evidence to make that statement,” said Conrad.

Lawyers representing the estate filed wrongful death charges against LMPD.

That case is still ongoing.

Conrad’s deposition was just taken on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

