Heine Brothers vote to approve labor contract agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heine Brothers Coffee and NCFO-SEIU released a statement after the full Henie Brothers employee bargaining group voted to approved their labor contract agreement.

“While negotiating our agreement over the last four months was hard work, at the end of the day, it turned out to be a positive experience,” the company said in the release. “Both sides remained open-minded and respectful throughout the process, and that allowed us to reach a collective bargaining agreement that serves the employees well and that allows our entire team to continue to do what we do best: deliver remarkable coffee shop experiences to customers.”

The total four-year economic increase is 27.6% for baristas, according to the release. Changes to pay and benefits include the following:

An increase in pay: 10% for starting baristas in year one, with an average increase of 4.3%/year over the next 3 years. With the Company’s tip guarantee of $4/hour, no employee will make less than $15/hour.

One additional week of PTO, for a total of 3 weeks

Two additional paid holidays, for a total of 9 holidays

The company said they are committed to continuing to work constructively going forward.

The four year agreement also provides a collaborative process for dispute resolution through the Labor-Management Committee and a grievance process.

“We’re excited to see the Louisville community continue to embrace Heine Brothers as a progressive and locally-owned Louisville institution that is now also an even better place to work,” Organizing and Political Director, NCFO-SEIU Alexis Hardesty said. “We hope this agreement sets an example for the great things that can happen when management and unions see themselves as partners not adversaries.”

Heine Brothers said they look forward to continuing to work together to keep the company a great place to work and to put the company in a position to grow in the future. One of their main goals is to try to make a positive impact in the community.

