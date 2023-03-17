JCPS elementary school student disciplined for sharing medicated gummies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several students within a Jefferson County elementary school were checked by health officials after a student brought medicated gummies to class on Friday.

Families within Wilkerson Elementary were informed of the incident through a letter sent out from Wilkerson Elementary Principal Sara Alvey.

Alvey said the student brought in the medicated gummies on Friday morning and handed them out to other students in the class.

Several students ingested the gummies as they appeared like normal candy.

When staff found out what happened, the school nurse checked on those students and contacted each student’s families.

Alvey said EMS was also called to check on each of the students in class.

The student who brought in the gummies will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook, according to the letter.

“We appreciate your partnership in helping us ensure that Wilkerson Elementary School is always a safe and welcoming place for our entire school community,” Alvey said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.