JCPS fifth graders graduate from ‘gang resistance education’ program

A group of Jefferson County Public School students graduated from a program helping students...
A group of Jefferson County Public School students graduated from a program helping students avoid gangs, violence and bullying.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of Jefferson County Public School students graduated from a program helping students avoid gangs, violence and bullying.

The Gang Resistance Education and Training program was a six-week course taught to fifth graders at Cane Run Elementary School by Louisville Metro Police officers.

On Friday, students gathered for a final event and received certificates to remember lessons learned from the course.

“Being a tattletale is telling on someone for something that’s not important,” Jada, a GREAT program graduate said. “But not being a tattle-tale and telling on someone for a fight could prevent someone from getting hurt or worse.”

Officials with the program said they hope it helps build a better relationship between students and LMPD officers.

