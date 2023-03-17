JCPS fifth graders graduate from ‘gang resistance education’ program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of Jefferson County Public School students graduated from a program helping students avoid gangs, violence and bullying.
The Gang Resistance Education and Training program was a six-week course taught to fifth graders at Cane Run Elementary School by Louisville Metro Police officers.
On Friday, students gathered for a final event and received certificates to remember lessons learned from the course.
“Being a tattletale is telling on someone for something that’s not important,” Jada, a GREAT program graduate said. “But not being a tattle-tale and telling on someone for a fight could prevent someone from getting hurt or worse.”
Officials with the program said they hope it helps build a better relationship between students and LMPD officers.
