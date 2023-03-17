Contact Troubleshooters
Judge permits certain claims filed by western Kentucky candle factory workers to proceed

There was significant tornado damage in western Kentucky from the Dec. 2021 tornadoes. (Photo:...
There was significant tornado damage in western Kentucky from the Dec. 2021 tornadoes. (Photo: KFVS)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge is allowing some of the claims filed by night shift workers who were trapped at a western Kentucky candle factory during the deadly 2021 tornadoes to proceed.

It has been 16 months since filing suit after the factory collapsed, employees got their first court victory in federal court in Louisville.

The partial victory was ordered on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton. He ruled that the plaintiffs’ false-light and defamation claims against factory owner Mayfield Consumer Products could proceed, according to a release from Amos Jones Law Firm.

On Dec. 10, 2022, Gov. Andy Beshear marked the one-year anniversary of the tornadoes by traveling to western Kentucky communities still recovering.

PREVIOUS CANDLE FACTORY STORIES:

Mayfield candle factory faces OSHA violations for employee deaths in Dec. tornadoes

Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’

