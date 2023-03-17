Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Derby Festival merchandise unveiled, available for purchase

Courtesy: Kentucky Derby Festival
Courtesy: Kentucky Derby Festival(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival merchandise is now out!

Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon Thursday night at the Mellwood Art Center offered a preview of 2023 Festival imagery, which included the official poster and merchandise line.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Official Poster, ‘Spirit of Kentucky,’ showcases images synonymous with the spring celebration and its favored traditions, which includes hot-air balloons and fireworks as well as a sky illustrated with layers of the Pegasus, according to a release.

There are four poster options: Official Poster ($30), Limited-Edition of 500 signed and numbered posters ($60), New this Year - An 8x10 version of the poster ($20), and a post card size ($5). They can be purchased at local frame shops.

The official merchandise line features more than 100 products. This includes t-shirts, caps and mugs. It’s produced by the Kentucky Derby Festival’s apparel partner, 12/13 Apparel by Synergism. The official merchandise can be purchased at Taste of Kentucky and Kroger locations.

The posters and official merchandise can also be purchased by clicking or tapping here.

The Kentucky Derby Festival said commemorative bourbon bottle will be released next month.

