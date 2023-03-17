Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Law enforcement stops more than 120 vehicles in I-64 work zone

Law enforcement stops more than 120 vehicles in I-64 work zone
Law enforcement stops more than 120 vehicles in I-64 work zone(WVDOT)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement officers stopped more than 120 vehicles in an Interstate 64 construction zone in Cabell County, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

And that was only during the first day of targeted speed enforcement in that area -- from roughly the 29th Street exit to the Merritts Creek exit. The operation started Wednesday.

According to the release, one vehicle was going 26 mph faster than the posted 55 mph speed limit.

“Work zone safety is about keeping every worker, every driver, and every passenger safe in every work zone,” said Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesperson for WVDOT, in the release. “We each play a role in getting everyone home safe at the end of the day.”

For previous WSAZ coverage:

WSAZ Investigates | Law enforcement targets speeding drivers

WSAZ Investigates | Increased patrols along I-64 work zone

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
One woman has died after an early morning crash near the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.
Woman killed in fiery vehicle crash into building at Outer Loop intersection
(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
Louisville woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way DUI collision
I-71 South ramp closed due to overturned semi
I-71 South ramp reopened after overturned semi

Latest News

The Flour Shoppe is open from Thursday to Sunday at 615 Baxter Avenue.
New vegan bakery open on Baxter Avenue
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/17
SnowTALK! 3/17
Superintendents for school districts within Hardin and Larue County have published a letter to...
Hardin, Larue County schools urge businesses to refrain selling vape products to minors
Fire causes significant damage to Roosters on Preston Highway