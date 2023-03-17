Law enforcement stops more than 120 vehicles in I-64 work zone

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement officers stopped more than 120 vehicles in an Interstate 64 construction zone in Cabell County, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

And that was only during the first day of targeted speed enforcement in that area -- from roughly the 29th Street exit to the Merritts Creek exit. The operation started Wednesday.

According to the release, one vehicle was going 26 mph faster than the posted 55 mph speed limit.

“Work zone safety is about keeping every worker, every driver, and every passenger safe in every work zone,” said Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesperson for WVDOT, in the release. “We each play a role in getting everyone home safe at the end of the day.”

