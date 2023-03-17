Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man killed in head-on crash with JCPS school bus; 3 injured

A head-on crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus left one dead and three injured...
A head-on crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus left one dead and three injured Friday afternoon.(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A head-on crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus left one dead and three injured Friday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said calls came in reporting a crash around 4 p.m. at Mudd Lane and Smith Lane.

Early investigation revealed the school bus was headed west on Mudd Lane when the passenger vehicle that was traveling east crossed over and crashed head-on with the bus.

Smiley said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators aren’t sure what caused the man to cross over lanes.

The school bus driver, bus monitor and one child on the bus were taken to the hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

The age of the child was not shared. JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said the bus was coming from Ahrens Educational Resource Center.

Both the north and southbound lanes of Mudd Lane are closed to traffic in the area of Smith Lane at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

