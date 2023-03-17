Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro Council appoints new member to serve District 8

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a new member of the Louisville Metro Council.

Louisville Metro Council members appointed Ben Reno-Weber to serve Metro Council District 8. The district represents parts of The Highlands, Cherokee Park and Seneca Park.

Reno-Weber replaces former Metro Council member Cassie Chambers Armstrong. She was elected to the Kentucky State Senate last month.

Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg tweeted about Reno-Weber being appointed to serve the district.

Louisville Metro Council recently also appointed Kumar Rashad to serve Metro District 3 and Phillip Baker to serve Metro District 6.

