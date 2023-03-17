Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed in assault in St. Denis neighborhood identified by coroner

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dustin Vogt and Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who died in the hospital after an assault in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to the 3800 block of Oboe Drive and found an adult man who had been struck several times.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the man was taken to University Hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police said the man later died at the hospital.

On Saturday, the coroner identified the victim as 63-year-old George Sledd of Louisville.

There are no suspects in custody. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
A head-on crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus left one dead and three injured...
LMPD: Man killed in head-on crash with JCPS school bus; 3 injured
Fire causes significant damage to Roosters on Preston Highway
(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
Donald Scott allegedly utilized corrupt business practices and filed to pay Indiana sales tax...
New Albany business owner arrested on money laundering, theft charges

Latest News

The pins were delivered to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience in Louisville on Main Street.
Kentucky Derby Festival Weekly Pegasus Pin Grand Prize Drawing 2023 winners
Roe Da Barber teams up with Western High School Ninth Grade English Teacher Cicily Bullard to...
Western High School teacher teams with Louisville Barber to give students free haircuts
Conrad asks questions in a deposition about the recently published DOJ investigation into LMPD
Former LMPD Chief agrees with DOJ findings
A head-on crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus left one dead and three injured...
LMPD: Man killed in head-on crash with JCPS school bus; 3 injured
Heine Brothers vote to approve labor contract agreement