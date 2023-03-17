Man killed in assault in St. Denis neighborhood identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who died in the hospital after an assault in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to the 3800 block of Oboe Drive and found an adult man who had been struck several times.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the man was taken to University Hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police said the man later died at the hospital.

On Saturday, the coroner identified the victim as 63-year-old George Sledd of Louisville.

There are no suspects in custody. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.