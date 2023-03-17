Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in assault in St. Denis neighborhood

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in the hospital after an assault on Thursday night in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Oboe Drive and found an adult man who had been struck several times, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

The man was taken to University Hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police said the man later died at the hospital.

There are no suspects in custody. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

