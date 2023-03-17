Man killed in assault in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in the hospital after an assault on Thursday night in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Oboe Drive and found an adult man who had been struck several times, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

The man was taken to University Hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police said the man later died at the hospital.

There are no suspects in custody. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

