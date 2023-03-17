Memorial service announced for Louisville basketball legend Felton Spencer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The community is remembering Felton Spencer, a University of Louisville basketball star player and beloved member of Louisville who died on March 12.

Funeral arrangements for Spencer were announced this week, allowing the community to say their goodbyes to the Louisville legend who died at the age of 53.

On Saturday, a public memorial service will be held at Southeast Christian Church, with visitation scheduled at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of Spencer’s life at 12 p.m.

Family has requested contributions be made in Spencer’s memory to Wayside Christian Mission and Southeast Christian Church.

During Spencer’s career at UofL from 1986 to 1990, he was the all-time leader in career field goal percentage.

Spencer was the overall 6th pick in the NBA Draft in 1990 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and played for the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks before retiring in 2002.

After retirement, Spencer served as an assistant basketball coach for Spalding University and Bellarmine University. Spencer also worked with Jefferson County Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.