National Guardsman critically injured after hit by suspected drunk driver

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A National Guard member was critically injured in a crash over the weekend in the Las Vegas area.

KVVU reports that Michael Javan was hit by a suspected drunken driver while he was on his way to work the midnight shift.

Police in North Las Vegas said that the driver hit Javan while they were making an illegal U-turn and sent the National Guardsman 20 feet into a light pole.

“When my brother arrived at the hospital, the doctors said that his bones were sticking out of his body and that it is a miracle that he is alive,” said Javan’s sister, Catherine Javan.

His family said he continues to fight for his life but remains in critical condition. He has gone through two surgeries with more ahead.

“He has a broken left arm, broken left leg, an orbital bone fracture,” said Catherine Javan, another family member.

The National Guard member reportedly also suffered bleeding in the brain, a bruised lung and life-threatening blood clots.

“It is a situation that never should have happened,” said Scarlett Paz, the mother of Javan’s 5-year-old child. “Our son is so very lucky to have him as a dad.”

A family member said they received an SOS message from Apple regarding the collision as a crash was detected and when they got to the intersection Javan was already being taken to the hospital.

“I feel very hurt that anyone would even drive drunk or under the influence. It doesn’t take much to take an Uber or call a friend,” Catherine Javan said.

Javan’s family said he is the last person who deserves to go through something like this. They said he has always been there to help others, especially serving the community as a guardsman during the pandemic, and has worked hard for everything he has.

“He is such a great person, a great father, a great brother and it just hurts me,” Catherine Javan said.

The Javan family has a GoFundMe set up to help with medical bills while he remains in the hospital and for when he gets out, as it appears he has a long road to recovery.

Police said the suspected drunken driver, 28-year-old Oscar Sanchez Vazquez, has been arrested for DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and driving without a license.

Vazquez appeared before a judge Thursday and currently remains in jail.

