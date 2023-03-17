New vegan bakery open on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a brand-new bakery in the Irish Hill area and everything they make is vegan.

The Flour Shoppe is open from Thursday to Sunday at 615 Baxter Avenue. They make everything from pastries to brownies, cookies, and cakes.

They even make donuts on the weekend, but they sell out fast!

Co-owner Erin Tachi said vegan baking is her passion.

(Story continues below)

“One of the things we really want people to know is that when it comes to baked goods,” Tachi said. “You can have all the delicious treats, you can have all the sweets you grew up with, and they don’t have to contain animal products in them. We really want people to understand that you don’t have to settle when it comes to vegan desserts.”

To find out more about the store, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.