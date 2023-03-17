Number 15 social hall in Whiskey Row opening this spring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new multi-story social hall and distillery located in Whiskey Row is set to open to the public this spring.

Number 15 is located in the renovated historic 121 West Main Street Building, and is set to host multiple bars, an entertainment space a penthouse suite and more in its five-story location.

The location will bring together multiple breweries and distilleries under one roof, and will allow guests to take part in live music, events, food and more.

According to a release, the name “Number 15″ was chosen to honor Kentucky as the 15th state to join the Union.

Spencer Fronk, the CEO of the Numbers Holding Company, said it all revolves around Kentucky.

“Number 15 is all about honoring the state, and what better way to do that than in this 1880′s pre-prohibition distillery,” Fronk said. “It’s the state’s best breweries, distilleries, cideries, and wineries all under one roof, accompanied by free live entertainment every night.”

The bar also features a unique system for guests.

“We’re on a seamless RFID point of sales system,” Fronk said. “So, when you walk into our venue, you’ll essentially open a tab at the desk, you’ll get an RFID wristband, and that becomes your payment method throughout the building. It’s a lot like Disneyland. Then when you’re done for the day, you just leave, you walk out on your tab. We’ll take care of closing it out. You just get home safely.”

Construction started in Summer of 2022. It is expected to open in Spring 2023.

Number 15 is also hiring for several positions.

More information on the location can be found on Number 15′s website.

