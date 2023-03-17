Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Sheriff’s deputy shot during stand-off situation in Union Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - A Union County sheriff’s deputy was shot Thursday night, according to the Morganfield police chief.

Officials say it happened on Kentucky Highway 871, just a few miles west of Uniontown.

Sheriff Jason Thomas says they were called to a report of a suicidal person. During their response, the sheriff says the person put a gun in a deputy’s face.

Officials say at that point, gunfire was exchanged, and the deputy was hit as well as the suspect.

According to sheriff Thomas, there was a lengthy negotiation to get the suspect out of the house after the gunfire exchange.

They say eventually he came out without further incident.

Our 14 News crew was told the suspect is in the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the deputy was also hospitalized. We’re told they have non-life threatening injuries, and will be okay.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

We will update this story once more information is available.

You can watch our live coverage from last night below.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

