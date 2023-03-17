Contact Troubleshooters
Sophia Rosing pleads not guilty in attack on Black student worker
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former University of Kentucky student accused in a racist attack was back in court Friday.

A plea of not guilty was entered for Sophia Rosing.

A video shows her in a dorm, hitting and shouting racial slurs at a Black student worker.

A grand jury indicted her in February on six counts, including assault and public intoxication.

The university has permanently banned her from campus.

Rosing is due back in court in May.

Her attorneys say she feels remorse for what happened.

