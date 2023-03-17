Volunteers needed for Southend Beautification Tree Planting Campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers participated in a Southend Beautification Campaign Friday morning, planting trees.

In partnership with MSD, Louisville Grows and Brightside, Inc., the two-day event campaign is held Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18.

This year’s annual event will focus on the Preston Highway corridor. Corporate Partner Day, the first day of the event, was held Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Councilwoman Betsy Ruhe (D-21) is encouraging volunteers to join her during the two-day event to help meet the goal of planting 1,000 trees in spring 2023.

In partnership with District 21, the campaign’s mission aims to improve the health of the residents along the Preston Highway corridor and adjacent neighborhoods.

“I am so excited to be hosting this tree planting,” Ruhe said. “Trees can transform a neighborhood from a hot, bright place people hurry through to a cool shaded oasis where folks choose to linger, someplace we all want to call home.”

The second event is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to a release, volunteers should meet between 8:30 – 8:50 a.m. at the Wesley House to register. The planting groups will leave at 9 a.m.

People can also register online by clicking or tapping here.

Snacks, coffee, and water will be provided to all volunteers during the events. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a filled water bottle on the day of the plantings and dress appropriately for the weather.

No experience is required.

