Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

YouTube restores Trump’s account

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTube restored former President Donald Trump’s channel Friday.

The platform suspended it more than two years ago after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

YouTube said at the time a video on Trump’s channel had violated its policy against inciting violence.

The account’s restoration comes after Trump announced in the fall he would run for president again in 2024.

YouTube says it evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major candidates.

A number of users immediately began posting “welcome back” comments under old videos.

Trump’s account has more than 2 1/2 million subscribers.

In recent months, both Twitter and Facebook parent company Meta also restored Trump’s accounts, although he has yet to resume posting on those platforms.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
One woman has died after an early morning crash near the Fairdale neighborhood on Thursday.
Woman killed in fiery vehicle crash into building at Outer Loop intersection
(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
Fire causes significant damage to Roosters on Preston Highway
Louisville woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way DUI collision

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
Biden welcomes Irish Prime Minister on St. Patrick’s Day
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russia President Vladimir Putin....
ICC president on Putin arrest warrant
Courtesy: Kentucky Derby Festival
Kentucky Derby Festival merchandise unveiled, available for purchase