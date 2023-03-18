Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 injured in double shooting; LMPD investigating

Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Cane Run Road and Bells...
Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Cane Run Road and Bells Lane Saturday afternoon.(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Cane Run Road and Bells Lane Saturday afternoon.

Calls reporting a shooting came in around 5 p.m.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers found a woman shot in the 3200 block of Commerce Center Place and a man shot in the 3300 block of Penway Avenue.

Investigators said the two victims were shot outside a business on Cane Run Road and Bells Lane and then fled the scene.

The two victims were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

Smiley said police are not sure if there is a relationship between the victims.

LMPD continues the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
A head-on crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus left one dead and three injured...
LMPD: Man killed in head-on crash with JCPS school bus; 3 injured
Fire causes significant damage to Roosters on Preston Highway
(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
Donald Scott allegedly utilized corrupt business practices and filed to pay Indiana sales tax...
New Albany business owner arrested on money laundering, theft charges

Latest News

Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.
Celebration of life held for Louisville legend Felton Spencer
Shively police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition
The envelopes contain the residency program to which they matched, where they will spend the...
UofL’s graduating medical students learn their medical training sites
The first phase of park construction includes a lawn for events, walking paths, fitness...
California neighborhood breaks ground on Alberta Jones Park