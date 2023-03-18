2 injured in double shooting; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Cane Run Road and Bells Lane Saturday afternoon.

Calls reporting a shooting came in around 5 p.m.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers found a woman shot in the 3200 block of Commerce Center Place and a man shot in the 3300 block of Penway Avenue.

Investigators said the two victims were shot outside a business on Cane Run Road and Bells Lane and then fled the scene.

The two victims were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

Smiley said police are not sure if there is a relationship between the victims.

LMPD continues the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.