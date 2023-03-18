7 displaced, 1 injured after structure fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A structure fire started by a burning candle in the Taylor Berry neighborhood sent one person to the hospital and left seven people displaced.

On Saturday, Louisville firefighters were called to respond to a report of multiple rescues in the 1200 block of Weller Avenue at 9:26 a.m.

Crews arrived at 9:29 a.m. to a two-story house fire. Major Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, said it took 25 firefighters 21 minutes after they arrived to control the fire.

Firefighters rescued one person from a window on the second floor. They were treated by first responders and taken to the hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

No other injuries were reported. American Red Cross is assisting seven people that were displaced because of the fire.

Cooper said the fire was started due to a lit candle igniting near a combustible in a bedroom on the second floor.

