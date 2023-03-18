Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

7 displaced, 1 injured after structure fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A structure fire started by a burning candle in the Taylor Berry neighborhood sent one person to the hospital and left seven people displaced.

On Saturday, Louisville firefighters were called to respond to a report of multiple rescues in the 1200 block of Weller Avenue at 9:26 a.m.

Crews arrived at 9:29 a.m. to a two-story house fire. Major Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, said it took 25 firefighters 21 minutes after they arrived to control the fire.

Firefighters rescued one person from a window on the second floor. They were treated by first responders and taken to the hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

No other injuries were reported. American Red Cross is assisting seven people that were displaced because of the fire.

Cooper said the fire was started due to a lit candle igniting near a combustible in a bedroom on the second floor.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
A head-on crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus left one dead and three injured...
LMPD: Man killed in head-on crash with JCPS school bus; 3 injured
Fire causes significant damage to Roosters on Preston Highway
(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
Donald Scott allegedly utilized corrupt business practices and filed to pay Indiana sales tax...
New Albany business owner arrested on money laundering, theft charges

Latest News

The pins were delivered to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience in Louisville on Main Street.
Kentucky Derby Festival Weekly Pegasus Pin Grand Prize Drawing 2023 winners
Roe Da Barber teams up with Western High School Ninth Grade English Teacher Cicily Bullard to...
Western High School teacher teams with Louisville Barber to give students free haircuts
Conrad asks questions in a deposition about the recently published DOJ investigation into LMPD
Former LMPD Chief agrees with DOJ findings
A head-on crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus left one dead and three injured...
LMPD: Man killed in head-on crash with JCPS school bus; 3 injured