Celebration of life held for Louisville legend Felton Spencer

Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.
Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.(UofL)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A public memorial service was held on Saturday to celebrate the life of the Louisville basketball legend Felton Spencer.

Spencer was an all-state basketball player at Eastern High School in Middletown, Kentucky, leading the team to the KHSAA state tournament in Lexington.

He attended University of Louisville where he played college basketball and became the all-time field goal percentage leader at 62.8%.

As a senior at UofL, Spencer averaged 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, had 69 blocked shots and a 68.1% field goal percentage.

Spencer graduated with honors, earning a Bachelor of Science in Communications.

He was the overall sixth pick in the NBA Draft in 1990 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and played for the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks before retiring in 2002.

Spencer is remembered as a loving father with his sons, Evan and Tristan, being two of his proudest accomplishments.

The public memorial service was held at Southeast Christian Church on Saturday, March 18 and Spencer was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

