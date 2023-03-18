Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Wintry weather for the weekend

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, March 18, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flurries and wind chills in the 20s today
  • Hard freeze tonight with temperatures in the teens and 20s
  • Temperatures rebound in a big way this week with highs in the 70s by Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flurries and very light snow showers will continue today, mainly for areas north of I-64.

Only a dusting to a light coating of accumulation is possible, with the chance of a few slick spots on bridges/overpasses. Winds will be gusty with highs in the 30s.

A few flurries are possible especially in Kentucky Saturday night. That will set the stage for a very cold night with lows in the teens to lower 20s. Wind chills may briefly drop below 10 degrees in some areas.

Sunday features a better-looking forecast, but temperatures will still be quite cold. Although plenty of sunshine is on the way, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s for highs. Another round of cold temperatures arrives Sunday night.

Mostly clear skies will help temperatures plunge into the teens and 20s for lows. Temperatures will soar into the 70s by the end of the week ahead of our next system.

We’ll be watching the Friday system closely, as we could see the return of showers and storms. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

