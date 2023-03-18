Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

A look at high-profile bills in Kentucky Legislature

Governor Andy Beshear has 10 days to sign the bills currently on his desk into law or veto them.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than two weeks are left in the 2023 legislative session.

Bills about medical marijuana, drag shows, and gender-affirming care still have to pass both chambers.

Senate Bill 96 deals with medical marijuana. State representatives have approved medical in previous sessions, but those measures have failed in the Senate.

A few days ago, a key senator’s vote added more momentum to the bill.

Senate Bill 115 looks at prohibiting adult performances like Drag shows in public places. Lawmakers want to ban drag performances in places where children could be present.

The Do Not Harm Act, also known as HB 470, prevents children under the age of 18 to undergo gender transition services.

Healthcare providers could lose their licenses, and schools would be required to notify parents about sex or gender inconsistencies with their children.

Thursday was the last possible day of the session to advance bills to the other chamber.

Governor Andy Beshear has 10 days to sign the bills currently on his desk into law or veto them. Even then, the bills could be passed over the Governor’s veto by a majority of the members in both houses.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
A head-on crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus left one dead and three injured...
LMPD: Man killed in head-on crash with JCPS school bus; 3 injured
Fire causes significant damage to Roosters on Preston Highway
(TRIMARC)
Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash
Donald Scott allegedly utilized corrupt business practices and filed to pay Indiana sales tax...
New Albany business owner arrested on money laundering, theft charges

Latest News

FORECAST: Snow showers possible Saturday morning
The pins were delivered to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience in Louisville on Main Street.
Kentucky Derby Festival Weekly Pegasus Pin Grand Prize Drawing 2023 winners
KDF Pegasus Pin Drawing: March 17, 2023 #2
KDF Pegasus Pin Drawing: March 17, 2023 #2
KDF Pegasus Pin Drawing: March 17, 2023 #1
KDF Pegasus Pin Drawing: March 17, 2023 #1