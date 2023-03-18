Contact Troubleshooters
Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A predawn shooting at a Columbus nightclub left two people dead and four wounded, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers told reporters that officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side. One person died at the scene, and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead there, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

