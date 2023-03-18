UofL’s graduating medical students learn their medical training sites

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 120 UofL medical students opened their envelopes to learn where they will continue their medical training after receiving their MD degrees in May.

The envelopes contain the residency program to which they matched, where they will spend the next three to seven years of medical training.

Envelopes were opened on Friday, March 17 at noon at the UofL Student Activities Center.

The news included where they will begin their medical careers in the medical specialty they have chosen.

For many, it is more exciting than graduation day.

The National Resident Matching Program manages a process for matching medical school applicants with residency programs based on the preferences of both.

Each year on the third Friday of March at noon, fourth-year medical students across the United States participating in the NRMP all receive their envelopes at the same time.

Not all medical students participate in the NRMP match, including those entering the military or specialties that are not part of the match.

