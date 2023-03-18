Contact Troubleshooters
World War II veteran from Louisville celebrates 100th birthday on St. Patrick’s Day

Harold Senior was born in Louisville on St. Patrick’s Day in 1922 and he celebrated his 100th...
Harold Senior was born in Louisville on St. Patrick’s Day in 1922 and he celebrated his 100th birthday party this year.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Harold Senior was born in Louisville on St. Patrick’s Day in 1922 and he celebrated his 100th birthday party this year.

He served in the Navy for four years where he was the supervisor over the radio room on the USS Monadnock (ACM-10).

Senior is a retired computer programmer for Standard Oil and Chevron and was the supervisor over the department for Standard Oil.

His hobbies include being a Ham radio operator and flying radio controlled model airplanes.

He and his wife taught ballroom dancing on cruise ships and participated in competition dancing on roller skates and ballroom dancing.

Senior’s family and friends celebrated his 100th birthday at the Golden Nugget Tavern on Saturday.

Happy birthday, Harold!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

