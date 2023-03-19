FORECAST: Continued cold for Sunday, thawing out this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Afternoon highs will remain nearly 20° below our normal highs

Hard freeze possible once again tonight with temperatures in the 20s

Warm and spring-like weather through the end of the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clearing skies and cold temperatures are on the way for the rest of our weekend around WAVE Country.

Any lingering flurries will come to an end by late morning, with afternoon highs still running quite cold. Look for highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Another round of cold temperatures arrives Sunday night. Mostly clear skies will help temperatures plunge into the teens and 20s for lows. Another hard freeze is likely overnight.

Spring begins at 5:24 PM EDT! More sunshine is on the way for Monday, but temperatures will still be running a little cool compared to seasonal norms. Look for sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures continue into Monday night. Lows will fall into the 20s once again.

Temperatures will soar into the 70s by the end of the week ahead of our next system. We’ll be watching the Friday system closely, as we could see the return of showers and storms.

