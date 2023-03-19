Contact Troubleshooters
‘Hats for Hope’ Kentucky Derby fashion show honors life of late founder

Kim Heath began planning the show while a melanoma patient at Brown Cancer Center before her passing.
Kim Heath began planning the show while a melanoma patient at Brown Cancer Center before her passing.(UofL Health)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky Derby-themed fashion show was held Sunday, honoring the life of the event’s founder.

Hats for Hope Fashion Show was inspired by Kim Heath, who passed away in January after a six-year battle with metastatic melanoma cancer.

“UofL Health - Brown Cancer Center gave my mom six more years with us,” Heath’s daughter, Lindsey Gibson, said. “That’s six more Christmases, three children’s weddings, the birth of three grandchildren, and lots of travel. The Hats for Hope Fashion Show was the start of her passion project. I am determined to make this fashion show a success, just as my mother would have. Her legacy will live on.”

Heath was a patient at Brown Cancer Center and was determined to help others along their cancer journey, a UofL Health release said.

“The Kim Heath Hats for Hope Fashion Show represents everything Kim loved: the Derby, fashion, shopping and most importantly, supporting the cause to beat cancer,” said Chris Fulkerson, fashion show director and friend of Kim. “She was an inspiration to so many people, including those that treated her at Brown Cancer Center, and I feel honored to continue the work she was most passionate about.”

The fashion show was held at the Olmstead on Frankfort Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring cancer patients, survivors, UofL Health physicians, and Heath’s friends and family.

“All of us at Brown Cancer Center were motivated by Kim’s determination, enthusiasm, and love for helping others,” Heath’s oncologist, Dr. Jason Chesney, said. “At Brown Cancer Center, cutting-edge clinical trials and research continue to help find advanced treatment options for all types of cancer. We’re grateful to Kim’s family for continuing her wish to expand innovative care to other cancer patients across the region.”

The event also featured brunch, boutique shopping and a raffle. Proceeds went to the M. Krista Loyd Resource Center, as well as cancer research.

