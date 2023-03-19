Man facing drug, gun charges in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday morning, an officer with the Monticello Police Department pulled a car over just off of KY-1275 North in the Cumberland Crossing area.

The officer said a Chevrolet S-10 did not stop at a stop sign and failed to signal for a right turn.

During the investigation, the officer said the driver had an expired driver’s license, and he could not produce valid proof of insurance.

The driver was identified as 64-year-old Ronnie Weddle.

During a search of the truck, officials said they found more than four grams of meth, marijuana, digital scales, two guns and cash.

Weddle was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

He faces several charges, including drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, forgery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

