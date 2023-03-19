Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Saturday evening, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Main Street just before 6:30 p.m., Smiley said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said he was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment and was alert and conscious.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

