Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at UofL Hospital just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

The victim told officers he was in his vehicle at a traffic light near Dr. W.J. Hodge and Kentucky Streets when someone shot at him, Smiley said.

The victim drove himself to UofL Hospital for treatment. Officials said his injury is non-life threatening.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

