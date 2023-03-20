16-year-old in hospital after incident in Cox’s Park; gun found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital following an incident in Cox’s Park Sunday evening, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

LMPD officers were notified about a 16-year-old who was injured while in the park shortly before 7 p.m., Smiley said.

Officers received conflicting statements about how the juvenile received his injuries, but initial reports show that there were vehicles in park doing donuts when the 16-year-old was somehow injured, according to officials.

One of the drivers brought the juvenile to UofL Hospital where doctors determined that his injuries are non-life threatening.

Hospital security removed a weapon from the 16-year-old and he is being charged with receiving a stolen firearm, Smiley said.

LMPD detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

