Building total loss after fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are working to determine the cause of a building fire on Sunday night in the Russell neighborhood.

Calls came in around 10:21 p.m. on Sunday to the 600 block of South 22nd Street on reports of a residential structure fire, according to Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper.

Firefighters were on scene within three minutes to find a fire within a vacant two-story building. A total of 40 firefighters responded and the fire was under control by 10:55 p.m., Louisville Fire confirmed.

Cooper said the fire extended from the main building and significantly damaged two neighboring homes that were occupied.

The occupants of those homes were safely evacuated and displaced.

Louisville Fire confirmed the main fire building is a total loss and that the department is requesting an emergency demolition assessment.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. Louisville Fire’s Arson Unit is handling the investigation.

