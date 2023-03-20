Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Building total loss after fire in Russell neighborhood

Calls came in around 10:21 p.m. on Sunday to the 600 block of South 22nd Street on reports of a...
Calls came in around 10:21 p.m. on Sunday to the 600 block of South 22nd Street on reports of a residential structure fire.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are working to determine the cause of a building fire on Sunday night in the Russell neighborhood.

Calls came in around 10:21 p.m. on Sunday to the 600 block of South 22nd Street on reports of a residential structure fire, according to Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper.

Firefighters were on scene within three minutes to find a fire within a vacant two-story building. A total of 40 firefighters responded and the fire was under control by 10:55 p.m., Louisville Fire confirmed.

Cooper said the fire extended from the main building and significantly damaged two neighboring homes that were occupied.

The occupants of those homes were safely evacuated and displaced.

Louisville Fire confirmed the main fire building is a total loss and that the department is requesting an emergency demolition assessment.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. Louisville Fire’s Arson Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember the man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
16-year-old in hospital after incident in Cox’s Park; gun found
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

Latest News

Marco’s Pizza’s new store, located at 8800 Dixie Highway, opened on March 20.
Marco’s Pizza opens first Louisville restaurant
UPDATE: Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
UofL Health doctors back from humanitarian efforts in Turkey
They’re now back in Louisville after delivering much needed medical supplies.
UofL Health doctor speaks on humanitarian work