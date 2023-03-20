Comic and Toy Con coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Comic and Toy Con is set to debut in Owensboro on October 7 and 8, 2023 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

According to a release, the convention will offer various panels and workshops covering topics related to comics, cosplay, fandom, and other related areas.

Officials say customers can attend these sessions to learn more about their interests and engage with fellow fans.

They also say there will be several exhibitors selling comic books, graphic novels, toys, games, and other pop culture merchandise.

A release shows customers can participate in cosplay contests, take photos, and meet other cosplayers. Gaming areas where attendees can play tabletop games, card games or video games will also be a part of this amazing convention.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.