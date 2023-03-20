Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Comic and Toy Con coming to Owensboro

(wndu)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Comic and Toy Con is set to debut in Owensboro on October 7 and 8, 2023 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

According to a release, the convention will offer various panels and workshops covering topics related to comics, cosplay, fandom, and other related areas.

Officials say customers can attend these sessions to learn more about their interests and engage with fellow fans.

They also say there will be several exhibitors selling comic books, graphic novels, toys, games, and other pop culture merchandise.

A release shows customers can participate in cosplay contests, take photos, and meet other cosplayers.  Gaming areas where attendees can play tabletop games, card games or video games will also be a part of this amazing convention.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember the man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by...
Mother arrested for abuse after child falls from window
Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday

Latest News

Propane leak in Leitchfield impacting morning commute
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Increasing clouds, warmer Tuesday
Family tries to de-escalate the situation that led to triple shooting.
Family tries to de-escalate situation that led to triple shooting in Jeffersonville
The Kentucky Alliance for the Rights of Transgender Youth lead the protest.
Ky. groups protest against bill limiting medical care to trans-youth
Frederick Matthews, 37.
LMPD arrests 37-year-old man in connection to deadly assault in St. Denis neighborhood