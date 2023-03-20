Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Community asked to help after Ky. first responder’s home destroyed

Community asked to help after Ky. first responder’s home destroyed
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders in Jessamine County are asking the community to help out one of their own after one of the county’s EMT officials had their home destroyed in a fire.

Lieutenant Matt White, with Jessamine County EMS, says his colleague, William Day-Taylor, is just a kind, genuine person who wants to help others. Now, he is the one who needs help after he and his family most everything to a fire.

White says the fire happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on Kennedy Bridge Road in Garrard County.

“The fire started without them knowing it; it sounds like. They touched one of the doors and it was extremely hot,” said Lt. White.

White says the fire then spread throughout the entire house.

The fire displaced Day-Taylor’s family of four, which includes two young children. So, his fellow first responders are taking donations of clothes, home goods, furniture and more. They will store it until Day-Taylor can find a new home.

White works the same shift as Day-Taylor and says he too has been in this position before, so he knows how hard it is to ask for help when they’re usually the ones providing it.

“Back in 2012, I lost everything in the same way and it’s the lowest of lows,” said Lt. White. “So, that’s why we’re trying to get him some help”

Lieutenant White says clothing in any other physical donations can be brought to the county’s public safety center during their normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week long.

There is also a fundraiser the first responders have started for Day-Taylor.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember the man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
16-year-old in hospital after incident in Cox’s Park; gun found
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

Latest News

Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by...
Mother arrested for abuse after child falls from window
FILE: Dr. Kish Cumi Price
Louisville Urban League president transitions out of leadership role
The “LOU ADOPTS!” event will offer on-site adoptions within the exposition center in May.
Animal shelters hosting mega adoption event at Kentucky Expo Center
Ambassadors | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn’t Learn In School
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: One last hard freeze before milder, more active spring-like weather takes hold