Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For all you vanilla ice cream lovers, today is your lucky day, according to Dairy Queen.

To celebrate the first day of spring, all participating, non-mall Dairy Queen locations are kicking off their “treat szn” by giving away a free small vanilla cone all day, Monday, March 20.

Officials say all you need to do is just “show up and order.”

They also encourage customers to check out the rest of the menu when they do stop by for a free cone.

To see if a location closest to you is participating, visit Dairy Queen’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.