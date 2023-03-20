Doe-Anderson starts pro-bono program to help uplift one Black-owned business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a part of an initiative to help black-owned businesses, advertising company Doe-Anderson has launched a new pro bono program to help one lucky business expand and strengthen their brand.

Their project is called All Hands: Black Small Business Enrichment Program, and their goal is to change the trajectory of one small black owned business.

They hope to level the playing field and give them a better chance to succeed.

Doe-Anderson is a Louisville-grown full service advertising agency that has been in business for over 100 years.

With their longevity as proof of their success, the company is now hoping to help small businesses who often have to do more with less.

“Louisville, well Kentucky in general knows that small businesses keep the economy rolling,” Doe-Anderson’s Kaelin Massey said. “But within Louisville, less than three percent of local businesses are black-owned. So that’s why we really wanted to hone in on black businesses and impact them as much as we can.”

Massey, a Public Relations Account Executive for Doe-Anderson, said they hope to add real value to a lucky business.

She said they would offer services like brand strategy, creative design, social media and even website assistance, all free of charge.

As long as the black-owned business is established, and based in the greater metro area, they are eligible to apply.

All they have to do is answer a few quick questions in the application to help them reach new heights.

“For you to be successful you need people to patronize you right? So we want to be able to give them the wings to fly.” Massey said. “Give them their wings, let them flourish and get recognized with their marketing campaign.”

While they know they can’t completely change a system that doesn’t always favor black business, Massey said the organization wants to do what they can to even the odds.

“The goal in mind for most is to create some type of generation wealth to pass something on to their kids or do whatever they can to just make their way,” Massey said.

The applications are open until 5pm this Tuesday March 21st and they will announce the winner by April 21st.

Massey said the program is in it’s inaugural year but they hope to expand the program to help more businesses as time goes on.

