FORECAST: Another Cold Night Before Some Moderation

WEATHER HEADLINES

Lows in the 20s for most

Highs back into the 70s by Thursday

Several rain chances - heaviest late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High thin clouds streaming in overnight will provide little insulation... meaning temperatures will still continue to drop.

We’ll fall below freezing by early Tuesday morning. Many in the suburbs will be in the 20s. Bundle up as you head out. Clouds will continue to increase Tuesday as the next front moves closer to us.

Rain chances will hold off until Tuesday evening. Temperatures will top out a bit warmer than Monday reaching near 60° for a high.

Showers persist Tuesday night, but nothing too heavy. Temperatures finally moderate for overnight lows back into the 40s instead of the 20s.

Showers will be around Wednesday morning and through the midday hours, exiting during the evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s.

Rain will set up shop in Southern Indiana late in the day on Thursday, potentially bringing some flooding potential up there Thursday night that would spread southward into Kentucky Friday morning.

We’ll watch for stronger storm potential on Friday as well, but that threat looks to stay mainly southwest of our area for now.

We’ll dry things out pretty well by the weekend, with highs staying fairly mild for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.