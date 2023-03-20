Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cool, but sunny afternoon underway!

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spring begins today at 5:24 PM ET
  • Light rain likely for Wednesday
  • Warm with the risk for heavy rain/storms later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny afternoon is ahead with just a few high clouds streaming in from the west from time to time. Spring will officially begin at 5:24 PM ET today!

Clear skies for many this evening with a batch of high clouds increasing overnight. They look thin enough to still allow for a cold night and another hard freeze for many.

It looks warmer on Tuesday with highs pushing the 60 degree mark. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon hours as our next (weak) weather system moves by.

Light showers will increase later into the night with lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will soar into the 70s by the end of the week ahead of our next system. We’ll be watching the Friday system closely, as we could see the return of showers and storms. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates and possible ALERT DAYS.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

