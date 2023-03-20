FORECAST: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer as well

WEATHER HEADLINES

Spring Begins Today at 5:24 PM ET

Light rain is possible for Wednesday

Warm with the risk for heavy rain/storms later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spring Begins at 5:24 PM EDT! More sunshine is on the way for Monday, but temperatures will still be running a little cool compared to seasonal norms. Look for abundant sunshine, blue skies, and highs in the low 50s. Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures continue into Monday night. Lows will fall into the 20s once again.

It looks warmer on Tuesday with highs pushing the 60 degree mark. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon hours as our next (weak) weather system moves by. Cloudy with occasional rain showers.

Temperatures will soar into the 70s by the end of the week ahead of our next system. We’ll be watching the Friday system closely, as we could see the return of showers and storms. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates and possible ALERT DAYS.

