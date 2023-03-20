FORECAST: One last hard freeze before milder, more active spring-like weather takes hold

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another hard freeze and patchy frost tonight with lows in the 20s for many

Temperatures surge into the 70s by Thursday

Flooding and storm concerns by the end of the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be clear for the the first part of the overnight hours before high, thin clouds increase toward Tuesday morning. Those in suburban and rural areas will see another hard freeze early Tuesday.

Tuesday is a warmer, yet cloudier day with highs near 60 degrees. A shower chance exists later in the day on Tuesday but most of the daylight hours look to stay dry.

Showers will increase Tuesday night as a fairly weak system moves in. Overly heavy rain is not expected. Lows will drop into the 40s by Wednesday morning.

Showers will be around Wednesday morning and through the midday hours, exiting during the evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s.

Rain will set up shop in Southern Indiana late in the day on Thursday, potentially bringing some flooding potential up there Thursday night that would spread southward into Kentucky Friday morning.

We’ll watch for stronger storm potential on Friday as well, but that threat looks to stay mainly southwest of our area for now. We’ll dry things out pretty well by the weekend with highs staying fairly mild for this time of year.

