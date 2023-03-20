Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Andy Beshear signs bill expanding access to health care

Gov. Andy Beshear speaking.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaking.(WAVE News)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 75 Monday. The legislation would expand health care services across the state.

The bill would also boost medical payment rates for outpatient procedures performed at hospitals and support budgetary means for health care services, especially those in rural areas.

“We must do everything we can to support our hospitals and ensure they are equipped to provide the services and care needed in their communities. I am thrilled to sign HB 75 into law, ensuring that our hospitals, especially our rural providers, can continue to improve health outcomes for all our Kentucky families,” Beshear said in a news release.

“This will not only save hospital jobs and services but also imagine what would happen to businesses, especially in rural communities, that depend on local hospital purchases and wages to support their businesses. This is a significant piece of legislation at a time of our state’s greatest need in order to preserve the quality of care for all Kentuckians,” Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn added.

You can read more about House Bill 75 here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember the man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
16-year-old in hospital after incident in Cox’s Park; gun found
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

Latest News

KSP said the train derailed around 2:50 p.m. after trying to avoid a semi truck that was on the...
Train service resumes at derailment site in Glendale
Tickets are going fast for Oaks and Derby, Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications...
7 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs says tickets still available
Jeffersonville police investigate triple shooting that killed 1, injured 2
Body camera footage shows an LMPD officer using a neck restraint against Douglas Miller
DOJ findings on neck restraints by LMPD officer based on Douglas Miller’s arrest
A fall drought followed by a sudden plunge to polar-like temperatures was more than many plants...
Tough winter freeze reveals a spring with a little less green