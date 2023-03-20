Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersonville police investigate triple shooting that killed 1, injured 2

By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police said a triple shooting Sunday afternoon left one person dead and injured two others.

Reports of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of Mechanic Street and Veronica Place came in around 8:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said in a release.

Officers arrived and found three people shot. Moss said two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, and the other died at the scene.

Investigators said this was a focused attack and all parties involved knew each other.

Police said one person was arrested during early investigation and is facing charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

No other injuries were reported. Officials said this was an isolated and direct incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535.

