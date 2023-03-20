Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Urban League president transitions out of leadership role

FILE: Dr. Kish Cumi Price
FILE: Dr. Kish Cumi Price(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League announced on Monday that its current president and CEO, Dr. Kish Cumi Price, would be transitioning out of her role effective immediately.

Price was welcomed into the nonprofit’s leadership role back in November as the successor to former president Sadiqa Reynolds.

“The board wishes to thank Dr. Price for her service and leadership over the last several months,” Kimberly L. Sisnett, Louisville Urban League Board Chair said in a release. “Transitions are never easy, and this one will be no exception. But as always, the Board remains confident in the commitment and competence of the staff at the League. Over the past several years, their work has helped to propel Louisville towards a new and more equitable path forward–work that Lyndon has been instrumental in helping to shape and I expect that will continue as we move ahead.”

The organization said Lyndon Pryor, Louisville Urban League’s Chief Engagement Officer, would assume the role of interim President and CEO until a successor was found.

Plans for a permanent replacement have not been finalized, but “the board intends to move as quickly as time will allow,” the release states.

“I firmly believe in the work that the League has done and is leading in our community,” Pryor said. “We have the opportunity to transform Louisville into a place where everyone can thrive and I look forward to continuing that work with my colleagues in the building and partners around the city.”

