Marco’s Pizza opens first Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Ohio-based pizza chain has opened its first Louisville restaurant.

Marco’s Pizza’s new store, located at 8800 Dixie Highway, hosted its grand opening on March 20. It’s the fourth location within Kentucky, according to a release.

The pizza brand based out of Toledo, Ohio offers a variety of menu items including pizza, subs and a specialty crustless pizza bowl offering.

The location is owned by the company’s largest franchisee, Hoogland Restaurant Group, which owns more than 100 Marco’s Pizza locations.

“We are eager to bring a new location to the Louisville community, and we know the residents here will love Marco’s Pizza,” Doug Prickett, Regional Manager at Marco’s Pizza said. “We look forward to sharing our authentically crafted Italian cuisine with pizza lovers and foodies alike.”

The new location offers carryout, delivery, app and online ordering.

