Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mother arrested for abuse after child falls from window

Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by...
Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by Elizabethtown, Ky. police. She is charged with criminal abuse and endangering the welfare of her minor children.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman is facing charges of criminal abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor after her two-year-old child fell from a second story window.

Allie L. White, 29, of Elizabethtown, was arrested just after midnight March 17 by Elizabethtown police.

The arrest report for White states a neighbor saw the child fall and alerted White, who was not aware of what happened. The report says White took the child back into her home and called her husband, but neither parent called 911.

The child was later taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville for treatment of unknown injuries.

During an interview with police, White said she locks her two children (ages 2 and 1) in their bedroom without supervision. White also told investigators she knew the bedroom window had been broken for approximately one week and she had seen the two-year-old open it on several occasions.

Officers noted in the report the children’s bedroom “had excessive amounts of human feces on the walls, doors, and floor.” Police went on to say the entire house was unkept and smelled of urine and feces.

White is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $20,000 cash bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned March 22.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman in hospital, juvenile suspect arrested after shooting in St. Matthews
Man in hospital following shooting at traffic light
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember the man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
16-year-old in hospital after incident in Cox’s Park; gun found
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

Latest News

Several Jefferson County Public School students were recognized for academic achievements and...
JCPS recognizes ‘Super Seniors’ with scholarships, awards
FILE: Dr. Kish Cumi Price
Louisville Urban League president transitions out of leadership role
The “LOU ADOPTS!” event will offer on-site adoptions within the exposition center in May.
Animal shelters hosting mega adoption event at Kentucky Expo Center
Calls came in around 10:21 p.m. on Sunday to the 600 block of South 22nd Street on reports of a...
Building total loss after fire in Russell neighborhood