North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard wins 2023 Mr. Kentucky Basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Reed Sheppard is officially Mr. Kentucky Basketball 2023.

“You know, growing up in Kentucky everybody wants to be a part of Mr. Basketball and being able to finally be here and win it it’s a really special moment for me,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard received the award alongside Haven Ford from Rowan County High School.

During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game while leading the Jaguars to the Boys’ Sweet 16 tournament.

Sheppard signed to play basketball at the University of Kentucky in November, following in the footsteps of both his parents.

“It is a really big award and it’s a real honor and a privilege for him to be named Mr. Kentucky Basketball but Reed is just Reed to us and we’re proud of him no matter what,” said Stacey Sheppard, Reed’s mom and a member of the 1991 Laurel County State Championship team.

Regional candidates and season statistical leaders were also recognized at the annual Mr. & Miss Kentucky Awards Ceremony.

Perry Central’s Mason McAlarnis received the Wallace C. “Wah Wah” Jones Award, annually given to a senior male multisport athlete.

Kensley Feltner was recognized as the state’s leading female scorer.

Owsley County’s Carly Smith was recognized as the state’s leading female free throw shooter.

Peyton Dixon was recognized as the state’s leading male rebounder.

On the boys’ side, Reed Sheppard earned 13th Region Player of the Year. McCreary Central’s Kyle Stephens earned 12th Region Player of the Year, Wolfe County’s Sawyer Thompson earned 14th Region Player of the Year and Pikeville’s Rylee Samons earned 15th Region Player of the Year.

On the girls’ side, Southwestern’s Ayden Smiddy earned 12th Region co-Player of the Year, North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore earned 13th Region Player of the Year, Leslie County’s Courtney Hoskins and Hazard’s Abby Maggard both earned 14th Region Player of the Year and Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner earned 15th Region Player of the Year.

