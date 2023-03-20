Parkland neighborhood shooting suspect arrested, victim in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood that injured someone.

Louisville Metro police officers were called for a reported shooting in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue on Friday shortly after 5 a.m. The officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder when they arrived. Louisville Metro EMS took the man to the UofL Hospital. Doctors told detectives that he is in critical condition.

Officers arrested Michael C. Ward, 43, shortly after the shooting.

According to an arrest citation, detectives saw one spent shell casing at the stop of the stairwell near Ward’s room.

A witness said that her and the victim went upstairs to a room to check for items that a woman had recently moved away from, and that they already confirmed with the landlord about the room. The witness also said that the suspect’s room was next to the room they were checking and he thought they were trying to break into the vacant room. When they tried to explain that they weren’t trying to break in, an argument between the suspect and victim began, according to the citation. The witness then said that the victim said “well let’s just go outside and handle this like men, if you want to fight,” and the suspect shot him.

When Ward was detained, she said that the victim and witness jumped on him inside of his room and that he only shot once to defend himself. He said that he altercation took place inside of his room.

Ward was booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

