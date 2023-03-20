StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Quiet weather for a couple of days before some light rain takes over the area late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Heavy rain and warm weather will be the concern for Thursday and Friday with even a thunderstorm threat as well.

We are monitoring this setup carefully for potential Alert Days as details become clearer.

